Newly constructed dome of Meghalaya Assembly collapses

A portion of the newly constructed Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang collapsed on Sunday.

The 70 tonne dome of the Rs 177.7 crore building constructed by a UP-based UPNRNNL collapsed at around 12:30 am.

However, no injuries have been reported after the incident

According to an Executive Engineer of PWD (Building) overseeing the construction, the collapse might have triggered by a design fault. He said it would take another two weeks to clear the debris.

The engineer who rushed to the site early this morning said that it would take at least another 8 months to raise a new dome structure.

Assembly officials said the designs of the entire building was approved and vetted by officials of the IIT-Rourkee.

It may be mentioned that the construction work on the new assembly building started in June 2019 and was slated to be completed by August 2022.

