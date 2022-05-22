Quad Summit: PM Modi to Leave for Tokyo Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Japan on Sunday evening to participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit on May 23.

Informing this through twitter, Narendra Modi wrote, “This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The Quad leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss the various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest.”

The second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives.