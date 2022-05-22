Quad Summit: PM Modi to Leave for Tokyo Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Japan on Sunday evening to participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit on May 23.
Informing this through twitter, Narendra Modi wrote, “This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The Quad leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss the various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest.”
The second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives.
Modi will have 23 engagements, including meetings with three world leaders, in around 40 hours of his stay in Japan where he will join US President Joe Biden, Australian prime minister Scott John Morrison and Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida at the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24.
Modi will discuss further consolidation of the multi-faceted bilateral relations with U.S.A in his bilateral meet with Biden. Modi and Biden will also hold dialogues on regional developments and contemporary global issues.
The newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be joining the Quad Leaders’ Summit for the first time.
Modi will meet with Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between the countries. He would also interact with the Indian diaspora in Japan.
