Newly Elected JD(U) MLAs of Manipur Meet Bihar CM

Six newly elected Janata Dal (United) MLAs in the Manipur Assembly election met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna on Friday.

Nitish Kumar felicitated the MLAs and said that he hoped they would serve the people of Manipur with full devotion.

Notably, the JD (U) won six seats out of a total of 60 in Manipur assembly polls on Thursday securing 10.77 per cent votes.

The six seats that the JD (U) won in Manipur are Churachandpur, Jiribam, Lilong, Thangmeiband, Tipaimukh and Wangkhei.

The party had last won a seat in Manipur assembly in 2000, but after that it drew a blank.

The JD (U) got the status of a ‘state party’ in Arunachal Pradesh after it secured around 9.88 percent votes and won 7 of the 15 seats in 2019 assembly polls. It is already recognised as a ‘state party’ in Bihar.

This time, it fielded several sitting and former MLAs, who were denied seats by BJP and the Congress, on 38 seats in the 60-member House.

BJP has secured a majority in Manipur, the first time the party has done so, reducing other parties to single digits.

BJP won 32 seats, Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front (NPP) bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

