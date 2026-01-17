Newly Elected Raipur Press Club Office-Bearers Pay Courtesy Call on CM Vishnu Deo Sai

The newly elected office-bearers of the Raipur Press Club paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today at the Chief Minister’s Residence Office in the state capital, Raipur.

The Chief Minister congratulated all the office-bearers on their success in the recently concluded elections and extended his best wishes for their tenure.

Appreciating the vital role of the media in a democracy, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed hope that the Press Club would continue to raise issues of public interest with responsibility, integrity, and impartiality.

Those present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Pankaj Jha, Raipur Press Club President Mohan Tiwari, Vice President Dilip Kumar Sahu, General Secretary Gaurav Sharma, Treasurer Dinesh Yadu, Joint Secretary Nivedita Sahu, and Bhupesh Jangde.

