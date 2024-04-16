NewsClick Case: Delhi Police Tells Court It Has Obtained All Sanctions

NewsClick HR Head Amit Chakraborty was turned into approver in the case. The founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, Prabir Purkayastha, along with the head of its human resource department, Amit Chakraborty were arrested on October 3, 2023 in connection with the matter. They were arrested under sections 13, 16, 17, 18, and 22 of the UAPA along with IPC sections 153A and 120B.