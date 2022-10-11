Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest 5 Associated With Dawood's D Company

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested five people associated with fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's D company in connection with an extortion case.

The arrests by the crime branch's Anti Extortion Cell come days after the Crime Branch held his close aide Salim Fruit.

Salim Fruit is also the close aide of the gangster Chhota Shakeel and Riyaz Bhati.

Mumbai Crime Branch on October 1 took Salim Fruit, an accused in a Rs 62 lakh extortion case and a relative of Chhota Shakeel, into its custody from jail after a court sent him to Crime Branch custody till October 6.

Salim Fruit is the brother-in-law of Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in August.