NF Railway Collects Rs 23.36 Crores from Ticketless Travellers

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has collected a whopping Rs 23.36 crore from 4,48,392 ticketless passengers on trains.

This huge amount of fine from ticketless passengers were collected after conducting ticket checking operations in different places under the preview of the NF Railway.

This amount has been collected from the period between April 2021till March 2022. The amount collected this year is 840.83 percent higher than the amount collected within the same time period in the previous year.

Apart from this, during this period, 50,701 people without tickets also have been arrested.

It may be mentioned that the NF Railway has been conducting search operations to fine people that travel on trains without a ticket. The authorities have also appealed all people to purchase tickets and travel on trains.

It may be mentioned that travelling on trains without a pass or ticket is an offence under Section 137 of Railway Act, 1989.

