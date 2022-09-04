NF Railway to Revive Project Connecting Sairang with Myanmar Border

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is all set to connect Mizoram and Myanmar via train with Myanmar border.

According to officials of the NF Railway, while the final location survey of the 111 km Imphal-Moreh (along Myanmar border) section is already underway for the construction of a new broad gauge line, it would construct a broad gauge line from Sairang, near Aizawl, to Hmawngbuchhuah in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, near the Myanmar border.

A senior NF Railway official said that even though the proposed railway line from Sairang to Hmawngbuchhuah is “economically not feasible”, the project would be revived as it is strategically important to connect Northeast India with the under construction Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project in Myanmar under the Act East Policy.

The NF Railway is currently executing a 51.38 km long broad gauge railway line project between Bairabi (near Assam border) and Sairang at an estimated cost of Rs 6,527 crore.

The construction of the Bairabi-Sairang broad-gauge railway line was started in 2015 and is expected to be completed by March 2023.