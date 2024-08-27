NF Railway Unveils New Initiatives to Improve Customer Interface

To improve customer interface and augment freight revenue, the Panchgram Station in Cachar district of Assam opened for handling outward limestone traffic by full rake transportation facility from July 2, 2024.

Simultaneously, the zone has also emphasized special provisions towards Bamboo transportation. 20 freight wagons of Bamboo chips were loaded from Dhemaji station under Tinsukia division and 40 mini wagons loaded with Bamboo cuts from Bishwanath Chariali station under Rangiya division.