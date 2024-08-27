NF Railway Unveils New Initiatives to Improve Customer Interface

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has been adopting several initiatives to improve the freight transportation system within the zone and to provide a better customer interface. Among such initiatives, a few more stations have been opened for handling of both inward and outward goods traffic during July 2024 to facilitate smooth and feasible transportation for various goods by customers.
To improve customer interface and augment freight revenue, the Panchgram Station in Cachar district of Assam opened for handling outward limestone traffic by full rake transportation facility from July 2, 2024.
Simultaneously, the zone has also emphasized special provisions towards Bamboo transportation. 20 freight wagons of Bamboo chips were loaded from Dhemaji station under Tinsukia division and 40 mini wagons loaded with Bamboo cuts from Bishwanath Chariali station under Rangiya division.
Similarly, NF Railway at other fronts of its divisions has continuously made dedicated efforts to improve BDU initiatives. It has booked both full and mini rakes facilitating transportation of commodity consignments like Maize, Rice, Bamboo cuts, Bamboo chips, Stone chips, Potatoes etc. This initiative has generated additional revenue of Rs 2.31crores during the month by loading of commodities at stations like Dhemaji, Bishwanath Chariali, Falakata, New Coochbehar, Binnaguri and Alipurduar Junction. A total of 175 freight wagons and 03 parcel vans have been loaded from these stations during the month.
Improving customer interface in freight transportations will revolutionize the way of interaction between businesses units and the railways thus offering unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and transparency. By embracing digitalization, communication, and customer-centric policies are prioritizing, thus making railways poised towards becoming the preferred choice for logistic services in the nation.