Periodicity of Weekly Special Trains Extended for Passenger Convenience

In the return direction, train No. 05672 (Anand Vihar Terminal- Guwahati) special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on August 30 and September 6, 2024, Friday at 23:45 hours to reach Guwahati at 14:15 hours on Sunday.

The Special train will run via Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Gaya, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Prayagraj in both directions.