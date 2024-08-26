Periodicity of Weekly Special Trains Extended for Passenger Convenience

In a bid to accommodate the extra passengers, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways have decided to continue the services of a pair of weekly special trains, with two trips each in both directions, from August 28 to September 6, 2024.
Train numbers 05671/05672 (Guwahati – Anand Vihar Terminal – Guwahati) will run with the existing days of service, timings and stoppages.
Accordingly, train No. 05671 (Guwahati – Anand Vihar Terminal) special will depart from Guwahati on August 28 and September 4, Wednesday at 15:00 hours to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 8:50 hours on Friday.
In the return direction, train No. 05672 (Anand Vihar Terminal- Guwahati) special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on August 30 and September 6, 2024, Friday at 23:45 hours to reach Guwahati at 14:15 hours on Sunday.
The Special train will run via Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Gaya, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Prayagraj in both directions.
The train will have one AC 3-tier, eight sleeper class and ten general second-class coaches for the passengers. The extension of this train service will benefit wait listed passengers of other trains in those routes.
The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.