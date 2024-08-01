National

NFR Enhances Safety with Dual Gate Phones at Level Crossing Gates

This initiative aims to reduce operational disruptions caused by gate phone failures, thereby minimizing punctuality losses and enhancing overall safety measures.
In a significant move to improve railway safety and efficiency, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is installing Dual Gate Phones at Level Crossing (LC) gates across its network. This initiative aims to reduce operational disruptions caused by gate phone failures, thereby minimizing punctuality losses and enhancing overall safety measures.

The introduction of Dual Gate Phones facilitates seamless communication between gatemen and station masters, ensuring timely coordination and reducing the risk of accidents. Out of 1,447 Level Crossing gates within the NFR network, 1,030 gates have already been equipped with these advanced communication systems.

The divisions benefitting from this upgrade include:

  • Katihar Division: 40 LC gates

  • Alipurduar Division: 253 LC gates

  • Rangiya Division: 290 LC gates

  • Lumding Division: 163 LC gates

  • Tinsukia Division: 284 LC gates

In addition to the Dual Gate Phones, non-interlocked Level Crossing gates have been provided with voice recording facilities, further enhancing safety protocols. During June 2024, 8 LC gates in the Katihar division and 4 LC gates in the Rangiya division were equipped with these voice recording systems.

This initiative underscores NFR's commitment to improving railway efficiency and passenger safety, reflecting a proactive approach to modernizing its infrastructure and ensuring the smooth operation of trains across the region.

