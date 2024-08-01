NFR Extends Weekly Special Trains for August 2024 to Meet Rising Passenger Demand

To accommodate the increasing passenger demand, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the extension of two pairs of weekly special trains for additional trips throughout August 2024. This move is expected to provide relief to passengers and ensure smoother travel during the busy period.
Train No. 03027/03028 (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri – Howrah):
The Howrah – New Jalpaiguri weekly special train (No. 03027) will continue to run for four additional trips. It will depart from Howrah every Wednesday at 23:55 hours from August 7 to August 28, 2024, arriving at New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 hours the next day.
In the return direction, the New Jalpaiguri – Howrah weekly special train (No. 03028) will depart from New Jalpaiguri every Thursday at 12:45 hours from August 8 to August 29, 2024, arriving at Howrah at 00:10 hours the following day.
This special train will make stops at stations including Kishanganj, Malda Town, Azimganj, Katwa, and Bandel.
Train No. 03105/03106 (Sealdah – Jagiroad – Sealdah):
The Sealdah – Jagiroad weekly special train (No. 03105) will operate for five additional trips. It will depart from Sealdah every Friday at 9:00 hours from August 2 to August 30, 2024, reaching Jagiroad at 06:30 hours the next day.
In the return direction, the Jagiroad – Sealdah weekly special train (No. 03106) will depart from Jagiroad every Saturday at 13:00 hours from August 3 to August 31, 2024, arriving at Sealdah at 13:00 hours the next day.
This special train will travel through major stations including Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Jangipur Road, Azimganj, Bandel, and Naihati.
Passengers, especially those on waiting lists for other trains on these routes, are encouraged to utilize these special train services for a more comfortable journey. Detailed schedules, including timings and stoppages, are available on the IRCTC website and the official social media platforms of N.F. Railway.
Note to Passengers: It is advised to verify the train schedules and other relevant details before planning your journey.