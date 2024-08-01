Union Minister Highlights Major Achievements & Future Plans for Indian Railways in Lok Sabha

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, delivered a comprehensive speech in the Lok Sabha, outlining the government's significant achievements and future plans for the Indian Railways under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The minister expressed gratitude towards various key figures and highlighted the strides made in modernizing and improving the railway network.
Acknowledgements and Gratitude
Minister Vaishnaw began his address by thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the nation and praised the Prime Minister’s active involvement in railway matters. He extended his appreciation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the record budget allocations to the Railways over the past few years, which have been crucial in driving forward various infrastructural and safety initiatives.
He also expressed heartfelt thanks to the nearly 12 lakh railway employees who work tirelessly to operate around 20,000 trains daily. Recognizing the Railways as the "lifeline of the country," the Minister emphasized its critical role in the nation's economy and called for the depoliticization of railway matters to focus on its improvement for the benefit of all citizens.
General Policy, Regional Issues, and Alignment with PM Modi's Vision
Minister Vaishnaw structured his speech around ten key points divided into three major categories: General Policy, Regional Issues, and the Railways' alignment with PM Modi's vision.
He articulated the BJP’s approach to governance, stressing that the party fights for causes, accepts criticism, and responds without avoiding discussions. He reiterated that the Railways is a common man’s mode of transport, and over the past decade, numerous steps have been taken to ensure affordability for the middle class and aspirational middle class. The Minister highlighted the current ratio of general coaches (including sleeper and non-AC coaches) to AC coaches, which stands at nearly 2:1, and announced plans to produce approximately 2,500 additional general coaches in the coming months to meet rising travel demand.
Looking further ahead, he revealed that nearly 10,000 additional general coaches will be manufactured to address any issues with coach availability, ensuring continued access to affordable travel options for the general population.
Amrit Bharat Initiative and New Train Services
Minister Vaishnaw proudly discussed the "Amrit Bharat" initiative, launched last year under PM Modi's vision, aimed at creating the best railway services at affordable prices. He announced the decision to proceed with the production of an additional 50 Amrit Bharat trains, which will incorporate 13 new improvements.
He also expressed enthusiasm for the growing demand for Vande Bharat trains, even from opposition MPs, and reiterated PM Modi's confidence in India's engineers and technicians to build these trains without foreign assistance. The Minister assured that the Vande Bharat trains are designed to serve the entire country without discrimination.
Further, he announced that a Vande Metro train, designed for a range of 150-200 km, is currently being tested, and a Vande Sleeper train for long-range travel is also under development, with the first prototype already in testing. The combination of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, Vande Metro, and Vande Sleeper trains is expected to significantly enhance passenger services in the coming years.
Safety and Technological Advancements
Addressing passenger safety, Minister Vaishnaw commended the MPs for not politicizing this crucial issue. He highlighted the resolution of the problem of unmanned railway crossings, which stood at 9,000 in 2019, through the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs), gates, and underpasses.
The Minister emphasized the adoption of electronic interlocking technology at railway stations, noting a substantial increase from 837 stations equipped between 2004 and 2014 to 2,964 stations from 2014 to 2024. He also mentioned efforts to make interlocking systems from different manufacturers interoperable.
Minister Vaishnaw explained the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, particularly KAVACH, developed under PM Modi's leadership. He recounted its development timeline, from the first trials in 2016 to receiving SIL-4 certification in 2019, and the subsequent initiation of a 3,000 km project for its implementation. By 2024, KAVACH version 4.0 was approved, with three manufacturers and additional ones in the pipeline. He proudly stated that 8,000 engineers have been trained, and KAVACH is now included in the curricula of six universities.
The Minister also addressed track failures, a leading cause of rail accidents, highlighting the significant progress made in conducting 26,52,000 ultrasonic flaw detection tests over the past decade. The number of rail fractures has decreased from around 2,500 in 2013-14 to just 324 in 2024, representing an 85% reduction.
Production and Recruitment Milestones
He pointed out that during the UPA era, only 2,300 LHB coaches were produced, while under the NDA's two terms, 37,000 coaches have been produced. Emphasizing the importance of indigenous development, he announced plans for a new coach designed by Indian engineers.
Minister Vaishnaw criticized the Congress-led UPA era, noting that the average number of accidents per year during that time was 171, a figure that has now been reduced by 68%. However, he acknowledged that work remains to be done to ensure railway safety and affirmed the government's commitment to this goal.
He highlighted the BJP's recruitment achievements, stating that while only 411,000 recruitments were made during the UPA's rule from 2004-14, a total of 502,000 recruitments have been completed from 2014-24 under the NDA government. An annual calendar for railway recruitment has also been established to streamline the process.
Financial and Regional Allocations
Minister Vaishnaw outlined the substantial increase in expenditure on safety-related issues, with ₹98,414 crore allocated in 2023-24, rising to ₹1,08,795 crore in the current budget. He explained the implementation of the Rolling Block system, which prioritizes maintenance by enabling planning for the next 26 weeks, ensuring efficient and proactive upkeep.
He mentioned the improvements made in the working conditions of loco pilots, with enhancements in off-duty facilities and upgrades to over 7,000 loco cabs, including ergonomic seats and air conditioning.
Regional allocations have also seen significant increases, with Kerala’s allocation rising to ₹3,011 crore from an average of ₹372 crore during the UPA government, and Tamil Nadu’s allocation increasing to ₹6,362 crore from an average of ₹879 crore. However, he noted the need for land acquisition support from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with only 807 hectares of the required 2,749 hectares acquired from Tamil Nadu to complete railway projects.
Railway Electrification and Environmental Impact
Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the substantial progress made in railway electrification, with 44,000 km electrified in the last decade compared to only 20,000 km electrified over the previous 50 years. This electrification has resulted in 600 million tonnes of additional cargo being transported, saving 640 crore litres of diesel, and reducing CO2 emissions by 400 crore kilos, equivalent to planting 16 crore trees.
In conclusion, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's detailed address in the Lok Sabha outlined the Indian Railways' significant achievements under the Modi government and laid out an ambitious vision for the future. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and modernization, the initiatives discussed reflect a commitment to making Indian Railways a world-class network that serves the needs of the common man while driving the nation’s economic growth.