NFR Introduces Special Weekly Trains Between Katihar and Amritsar

These trains will operate for four trips in both directions, enhancing connectivity between Bihar and Northern India, and supporting trade, economic activities, and benefiting students and laborers.
In response to the summer rush and increased passenger demand, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced a new pair of weekly special trains between Katihar and Amritsar. These trains will operate for four trips in both directions, enhancing connectivity between Bihar and Northern India, and supporting trade, economic activities, and benefiting students and laborers.

Train Schedule and Route

  • Katihar to Amritsar (Train No. 05734):

    • Departure: Every Thursday from July 25 to August 15, 2024, at 11:40 AM

    • Arrival: Amritsar at 00:10 AM on Saturday

  • Amritsar to Katihar (Train No. 05733):

    • Departure: Every Saturday from July 27 to August 17, 2024, at 04:25 AM

    • Arrival: Katihar at 3:00 PM on Sunday

The special trains will travel via the following key stations: Naugachia, Muzaffarpur, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur Junction, Gonda Junction, Kanpur Central, Old Delhi Junction, Chandigarh Junction, and Jalandhar City Junction.

Coach Composition

The trains will consist of:

  • Two AC 3-tier coaches

  • Fourteen Sleeper class coaches

  • Four General second class coaches

Passengers on the waitlist for other trains on these routes can take advantage of these special trains for a more comfortable journey during the summer. Detailed information regarding stoppages and timings is available on the IRCTC website and has been published in various newspapers and on the social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are advised to verify the details before their journey.

Assam Sets Up Help Desks for Relief Train Passengers
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)
Special Weekly Trains

