NFR Introduces Two New Pairs of Weekly Special Trains to Address Summer Rush

To manage the increased passenger demand during the summer rush, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the introduction of two additional pairs of weekly special trains.
According to NFR, these trains will enhance rail connectivity between Northeast India, North Bengal, Bihar, and Northern India, supporting trade and economic activities in the region.
Train Details:
1. Guwahati – Anand Vihar Terminal Special:
Train No. 05671 (Guwahati to Anand Vihar Terminal):
Departure: Every Wednesday from July 24 to August 14, 2024 at 15:00 hours
Arrival: Anand Vihar Terminal at 08:50 hours on Friday
Train No. 05672 (Anand Vihar Terminal to Guwahati):
Departure: Every Friday from July 26 to August 16, 2024 at 23:45 hours
Arrival: Guwahati at 14:15 hours on Sunday
The train will travel via Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Gaya, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and Prayagraj. It will feature one AC 3-tier coach, eight Sleeper class coaches, and ten General second class coaches.
2. New Tinsukia – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special:
Train No. 05919 (New Tinsukia to Bhagat Ki Kothi):
Departure: Every Monday from July 22 to August 12, 2024 at 12:45 hours
Arrival: Bhagat Ki Kothi at 07:15 hours on Thursday
Train No. 05920 (Bhagat Ki Kothi to New Tinsukia):
Departure: Every Friday from July 26 to August 16, 2024 at 05:30 hours
Arrival: New Tinsukia at 04:00 hours on Monday
This train will travel via Simaluguri, Diphu, Lumding Junction, Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katihar, Hajipur, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Suratgarh, Lalgarh Junction, Merta Road, and Jodhpur Junction. It will include two AC 3-tier coaches, eleven Sleeper class coaches, and eight General second class coaches.
Passengers with waitlisted tickets on other trains traveling these routes can benefit from the comfort and availability of these special trains. For details on stoppages and timings, passengers are advised to visit the IRCTC website or check the notifications on NFR’s social media platforms and newspapers. It is recommended to verify all details before planning their journey.