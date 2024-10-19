NFR To Operate Four Diesel Special Joyrides Toy Train Services

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate four Diesel special Joyrides under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) between Darjeeling and Ghum from October 21 to December 5, 2024, on a daily basis to cater to the passenger rush during the peak season. It may be noted that DHR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, witnesses footfall from thousands of local as well as foreign tourists during this peak season. The operation of these joyride special services will enhance the experience of enjoying the beauty of the hills.