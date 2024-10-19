NFR To Operate Four Diesel Special Joyrides Toy Train Services

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate four Diesel special Joyrides under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) between Darjeeling and Ghum from October 21 to December 5, 2024, on a daily basis to cater to the passenger rush during the peak season. It may be noted that DHR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, witnesses footfall from thousands of local as well as foreign tourists during this peak season. The operation of these joyride special services will enhance the experience of enjoying the beauty of the hills.
Accordingly, Train No. 02547 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) Diesel special Joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 09:20 hours to reach Ghum at 10:05 hours. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 10:25 hours to reach Darjeeling at 10:55 hours.
Train No. 02548 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) Diesel special Joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 11:25 hours to reach Ghum at 12:10 hours. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 12:30 hours to reach Darjeeling at 13:00 hours.
Another Train No. 02549 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) Diesel special Joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 13:25 hours to reach Ghum at 14:10 hours. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 14:35 hours to reach Darjeeling at 15:05 hours.
Train No. 02550 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) Diesel special Joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 15:30 hours to reach Ghum at 16:15 hours. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 16:35 hours to reach Darjeeling at 17:05 hours.
All the Diesel special Joyrides will run with a composition of three first-class chair car coaches. There will be 30 seats in two coaches and 29 seats in one coach.
The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified on social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.