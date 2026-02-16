NGT Clears Great Nicobar Project, Orders Strict EC Compliance

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday allowed the Great Nicobar Island development project to proceed, directing authorities to ensure full compliance with environmental clearance (EC) conditions. In its February 16, 2026, order, the tribunal found that adequate safeguards are in place and declined to interfere with the project at this stage.

Tribunal Highlights Safeguards and Strategic Importance

A bench led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava underscored the need for a balanced approach, recognising the project’s strategic, defence, and economic significance while safeguarding environmental concerns.

The NGT noted that objections raised in the second round of litigation had been addressed through measures implemented by a High-Powered Committee (HPC), including ecological reviews and scientific assessments.

Ecological Measures and Coral Protection

Examining environmental impact concerns, the tribunal found no violation of the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) Notification, 2019. It confirmed that no major coral reefs exist within the construction zone at Galathea Bay. Nearby coral colonies that could be affected will be scientifically translocated, with ongoing monitoring to ensure their survival.

The tribunal also accepted HPC findings that baseline environmental data collected for one season (excluding monsoon) aligns with guidelines for port projects. Authorities have been instructed to prevent shoreline erosion and protect sandy beaches that serve as turtle nesting grounds.

Compliance with Coastal Regulations

Addressing claims that parts of the project fall under CRZ-IA areas where port activity is prohibited, the NGT relied on ground verification by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, confirming that no construction falls in restricted zones. The project proponent remains bound by EC conditions prohibiting development in sensitive coastal areas.

Environmental Safeguards and Monitoring

The NGT highlighted several EC conditions to be strictly enforced, including conservation plans for leatherback turtles, megapodes, corals, and mangroves, establishment of research stations and biodiversity monitoring funds, and creation of independent committees overseeing pollution control, biodiversity protection, and tribal welfare.

The tribunal noted that in earlier litigation, it had already upheld the environmental clearance and set up a High-Powered Committee to review concerns, which have now been addressed, eliminating grounds to revisit the clearance.

Directives to Authorities

In disposing of the applications, the NGT ordered regulatory authorities to ensure strict compliance with all EC conditions. Any violations during project execution could trigger further legal challenges.