NHAI Implements 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Initiative for Seamless Toll Plaza Movement

To enhance efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection system and provide seamless movement at the Toll Plazas, NHAI has taken ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative that aims to discourage user behaviour of using single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle. NHAI is also encouraging FASTag users to complete ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines. FASTags with valid balance but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated/blacklisted by banks post-January 31, 2024.