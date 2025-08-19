NHAI Issues 5 Lakh Annual Toll Passes; Tamil Nadu Leads Purchases

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has raised Rs 150 crore within just four days of launching its Annual Toll Pass, issuing 5 lakh passes to private vehicle owners.

Advertisment

Tamil Nadu led the pack in terms of the number of passes purchased, followed by Karnataka and Haryana. The highest number of FASTag transactions at toll plazas was recorded in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, according to an NHAI statement.

The Annual Toll Pass allows private vehicles unlimited passage on national highways and expressways for a one-time fee of Rs 3,000, covering up to 200 trips. Each crossing counts as one trip, and a round trip counts as two. The pass works alongside the existing toll collection system.

Passes can be activated on existing FASTags via the Rajmargyatra mobile app or the NHAI website, with activation completed within two hours of payment. While the pass is valid on about 1,150 toll plazas on National Highways and Expressways, tolls on expressways or state highways managed by state governments or local bodies will continue to charge users separately.

During 2024-25, annual toll collections on national highways reached Rs 61,408 crore, averaging Rs 168.24 crore per day. Collections on highways directly operated by NHAI were Rs 28,823 crore, while highways managed by concessionaires generated Rs 32,584 crore.

ALSO READ: NHAI to Introduce Toll Collection at Two New Points in Assam