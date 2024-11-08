NHPC Celebrates 50th Raising Day, Marks Golden Jubilee Year

NHPC has now entered into its 50th Golden Jubilee Year since its foundation in 1975.

The celebrations began with the unfurling of the NHPC flag by R.K. Chaudhary, CMD, NHPC. Speaking at the occasion, R.K. Chaudhary extended his best wishes to all employees and enumerated upon the various achievements of the company since its inception in 1975 in terms of power generation and profitability.