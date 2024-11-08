NHPC Celebrates 50th Raising Day, Marks Golden Jubilee Year

NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company and Navratna enterprise of the Government of India celebrated its 50th Raising Day on November 7th, 2024 at the NHPC Corporate Office in Faridabad and across all its Regional Offices, Power Stations and Projects.
NHPC has now entered into its 50th Golden Jubilee Year since its foundation in 1975.
The celebrations began with the unfurling of the NHPC flag by R.K. Chaudhary, CMD, NHPC. Speaking at the occasion, R.K. Chaudhary extended his best wishes to all employees and enumerated upon the various achievements of the company since its inception in 1975 in terms of power generation and profitability.
He also said, "NHPC’s successes are numerous and we have not only achieved excellence in the implementation of hydropower projects from concept to commissioning, but have also adopted the principles of sustainable development."
R.K. Chaudhary then added that NHPC’s 50th Raising Day has become extra special as NHPC has achieved Navratna company status on August 30, 2024, which reflect the hard work, dedication and commitment to high standards.
R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC highlighted that in the coming years NHPC is a financially robust company and is set to further improve its financial performance. Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC expressed his gratitude to all the former employees of NHPC who had made a significant contribution in taking NHPC to glorious heights. Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects & Technical), NHPC informed that currently the total installed capacity of NHPC is more than 7000 MW and NHPC is constantly moving towards green energy generation and striving to touch new heights. Santosh Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer, NHPC said that the objective of NHPC is not just limited to power generation but also to contribute towards development, prosperity and welfare of the masses.
During the celebrations, winners of the NHPC Awards Scheme of 2023-24 under various categories such as Best Power Station, Best Construction Project, Exemplary Commitment, Star of NHPC, Star Student for Class X and Class XII, among others were also awarded.
Two new categories awards namely ‘Honhar’: for employees’ wards who got admission in premier institutes for pursuing professional studies and ‘Hunar' award for employees' wards and spouse in areas other than studies as sports, art and culture, music, dance, beauty pageants etc. were also introduced. A total of 23 awards were conferred under these new categories. Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project was conferred with Best Construction Project.