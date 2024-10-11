NHPC Celebrates Global Hydropower Day 2024 with Insightful Addresses

NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company and a Navratna Enterprise of the Government of India celebrated ‘Global Hydropower Day’ on October 11th, 2024 at the NHPC Corporate Office in Faridabad.
The celebrations began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Shri R.K. Chaudhary, CMD, NHPC along with Shri Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects & Technical), NHPC, Shri Santosh Kumar, CVO, NHPC and other senior NHPC officers.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri R.K. Chaudhary, CMD, NHPC extended his best wishes to all NHPC employees on the occasion of Global Hydropower Day. Chaudhary emphasized the vital role of hydropower and it crucial importance for global sustainability. He also highlighted upon the tremendous potential of hydropower and pumped storage schemes which have largely been untapped in the country. Chaudhary further asked all NHPC employees to work hard for the development of NHPC and hydropower in the country.
In his address, Shri Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC said that hydropower has a crucial role in the energy security of the world and appealed to all NHPC employees to commit themselves to NHPC. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects & Technical), NHPCsaid that NHPC has a very bright future and all employees must work with full professionalism towards its growth. In his address, Shri Santosh Kumar, CVO, NHPC spoke on the benefits of hydropower and its importance for grid stability.
As part of the celebrations, NHPC also organized a special quiz competition for all its employees. Smt Bharti Gupta, GM (Civil), Shri Rajesh Kumar Tripathy, GSM (Mechanical) and Shri Sandeep Tanwar, DM (Geo-Tech) secured the 1st, 2ndand 3rdplace respectively in this competition. Another highlight of the event was a soulful rendition of poetry on hydropower and its development by NHPC by Shri Anil Kumar, AM (IT) which mesmerized the audience.