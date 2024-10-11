NHPC Celebrates Global Hydropower Day 2024 with Insightful Addresses

Speaking on the occasion, Shri R.K. Chaudhary, CMD, NHPC extended his best wishes to all NHPC employees on the occasion of Global Hydropower Day. Chaudhary emphasized the vital role of hydropower and it crucial importance for global sustainability. He also highlighted upon the tremendous potential of hydropower and pumped storage schemes which have largely been untapped in the country. Chaudhary further asked all NHPC employees to work hard for the development of NHPC and hydropower in the country.