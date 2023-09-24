NIA Arrests Suspected Terrorist with Alleged Links to Myanmar-based Rebel Groups

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a suspected terrorist, Moirangthem Anand Singh, for his purported connections with Myanmar-based rebel organizations and his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to wage war against India.
According to media reports, Singh was arrested in Manipur and subsequently brought to New Delhi for further questioning.
Singh was initially among five individuals arrested by Manipur Police for being in possession of weapons that were reportedly looted from a police armoury.
This arrest led to protests by a community group, which asserted that the detainees were village defense activists.
However, despite all five individuals being granted bail by a local court on Friday, Singh was immediately re-arrested and transported to an undisclosed location before being taken to the national capital.
The official statement from the NIA explained that Singh's arrest is part of an investigation into a "transnational conspiracy" orchestrated by Myanmar-based terrorist group leaders. The aim of this conspiracy is alleged to be waging war against the Indian government by exploiting the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur.
The case was initiated by the NIA on July 19 in New Delhi, and subsequent inquiries unveiled a plan by proscribed terrorist groups to increase their strength by recruiting overground workers, cadres, and sympathizers.
They intend to use this augmented force to carry out attacks against security forces and opposing ethnic groups. These groups have reportedly been acquiring arms, ammunition, and explosives through unlawful means, including the plunder of government facilities and resources.
Upon Singh's arrival in Delhi on Saturday, he was presented before a local court, which remanded him to police custody for a period of five days. The investigation into his alleged connections and involvement in the conspiracy continues as authorities work to uncover further details of the case.