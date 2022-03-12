NIA Busts Human Trafficking Racket, 6 Arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six people after busting a human trafficking racket operating in the border areas of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya and some other parts of the country.

The traffickers have been identified as Kumkum Ahmed Choudhury, Sahalam Laskar, Ahiya Ahmed Choudhury, Bapan Ahmed Choudhury, Jamaluddin Ahmed Choudhury and Wanbiang Suting.

The NIA said that it had seized a large number of incriminating documents, articles and digital devices during the search operations.

The case dates back to December 27, 2021 when the NIA had registered a case related to the illegal trafficking of Rohingya Muslims into the Indian territory to re-settle them on the basis of forged Indian identity documents.

According to the NIA, the mastermind of the racket has been identified as Kumkum Ahmed Chaudhury alias K.K. Ahmed Choudhury alias Asiqul Ahme. He was operating this illegal trafficking network from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Also Read: Tripura: Loudspeakers Banned from 10 pm to 6 am