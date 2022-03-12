Tripura: Loudspeakers Banned from 10 pm to 6 am

The Tripura police has issued strict orders prohibiting the use of loudspeakers in the state at night.

The order has banned the use of loudspeakers, sound producing instruments, musical instruments or sound amplifiers between 10 pm to 6 am.

The people of the state have been asked to strictly adhere to the new guidelines.

According to police sources, the move comes after several complaints of loudspeakers leading to noise pollution were reported from different places of Tripura.

Notably, areas surrounding schools, colleges, hospitals and courts have been flagged as “Silence Zones”. The use of loudspeakers within the 100-meter radius of these “silence zones” has been strictly prohibited.

Moreover, any violation of the above guidelines will lead to legal action.

People have also been requested to report any violation to the helpline number 112.

