NIA Chargesheets 10 in Mizoram Arms Seizure Case Linked to Myanmar Insurgents

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday chargesheeted 10 accused in a Mizoram arms and explosives seizure case connected with Myanmar-based insurgent groups.
All 10 accused have been charged with active involvement in the arms, ammunition and explosives trafficking network operating on the Indo-Myanmar border. They have been chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and, Explosive Substance Act.
The NIA's investigation revealed that the seized arms and explosives were supplied by Albarin Explotech, a Guwahati-based explosives firm, as evidenced by batch numbers and QR codes found on the recovered items.
The chargesheet, submitted to the NIA Special Court in Aizawl, Mizoram, names the accused as Lalrintluanga, Laldinpuia, Zoremsanga, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinsanga, Zothanmawia, Henry Siangnuna, J Rohlupuia, Laldinsanga, and David Lalramsanga, with some among them identified as absconders from Myanmar.
The case was registered in May 2022 following the seizure of a large quantity of explosives, firearms and ammunition from two vehicles at the outskirts of Kelsih Village, under Kulikawn PS, Aizawl district. Four occupants of the vehicles were taken into custody.
NIA investigations have revealed a conspiracy by Myanmar insurgents, along with their associates in their country as well as in Mizoram, to procure arms etc to support the armed struggle of militia groups fighting against the existing regime in Myanmar. They had entered a conspiracy with Aizwal-based Myanmar national, Lalrinsanga, to illegally trafficked arms, ammunition and explosives for supply to Myanmar-based groups.
Lalrinsanga had established a nexus with licensed explosive dealers David Lalramsanga and C Laldinsanga, along with their associates Lalbiatluanga and Zothanmawia, and had procured large quantity of explosives for transportation to Myanmar. Other accused were also directly involved in the supply of illegal arms and ammunition to the Myanmar insurgents, as per the NIA probe.
Arms dealers in Aizawl were part of the conspiracy, whereby the illegal supplies were handed over to Myanmar nationals regularly visiting Mizoram.