NIA Chargesheets 10 in Mizoram Arms Seizure Case Linked to Myanmar Insurgents

The NIA's investigation revealed that the seized arms and explosives were supplied by Albarin Explotech, a Guwahati-based explosives firm, as evidenced by batch numbers and QR codes found on the recovered items.

The chargesheet, submitted to the NIA Special Court in Aizawl, Mizoram, names the accused as Lalrintluanga, Laldinpuia, Zoremsanga, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinsanga, Zothanmawia, Henry Siangnuna, J Rohlupuia, Laldinsanga, and David Lalramsanga, with some among them identified as absconders from Myanmar.