NIA Detains Armed PLFI Member Following Raids in Jharkhand and Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out coordinated raids in Jharkhand and Assam, with support from local police. These operations, conducted on Wednesday, aimed at cracking down on the activities of the Naxal group People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI).
The outcome of these raids was the apprehension of one individual identified as Binod Munda, also known as Sukkhwa, from the Khunti district of Jharkhand. Munda, who is associated with the PLFI, is wanted in connection with four cases linked to the group in Jharkhand. The arrest is related to the PLFI's efforts to revive its operations, as stated by the NIA.
According to investigations, the PLFI has been engaged in efforts to rejuvenate its activities, which include extortion schemes targeting coal traders, transporters, railway contractors, and businessmen across Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.
During the raids, NIA teams seized significant evidence, including PLFI-related documents, two walkie-talkies, five mobile phones, SIM cards, and a sum of Rs 11,000 in cash.
It's noteworthy that two individuals were previously apprehended in connection with this case, along with a substantial amount of cash, firearms, and ammunition.
This case, which dates back to October 11, 2023, involves charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case targets Martin Kerkatta and other PLFI members for their alleged involvement in attempts to revive the organization following the arrest of its leader, Dinesh Gope, by the NIA.