NIA Officer Suspended on Bribery Charges

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer was suspended on the charges of corruption, reports emerged on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs suspended the employee who was deputed as Superintendent of police rank officer at Delhi headquarters of the NIA.

The suspended officer has been identified as Vishal Garg who is facing suspension for the second time since 2019 on corruption charges.

Earlier in 2019, the officer along with two other NIA officials was placed under suspension for allegedly demanding Rs. 2 crore from a businessman.

They demanded the money for not naming him in a terrorism funding case involving Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Later in 2020, Garg was reinstated and the two others were given clean chit.

Garg was made in charge of training with ‘immediate effect’ in New Delhi after he was reinstated.

Garg was the chief investigating officer in the 2007 Samjhauta and Ajmer blast.

The NIA was set up in the aftermath of the 26/11 attack during which Garg was among the first officers to be permanently inducted in the agency.