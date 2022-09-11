NIA Probes Smuggling of Arms to Myanmar Outfit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe into the alleged smuggling of arms and explosives to the People’s Defence Force (PDF), an arm of Myanmar’s exiled National Unity Government (NUG).

The NIA is “looking at cross-border linkages” while also probing the role of northeast-based Indian insurgents in facilitating such smuggling, they added.

This investigation follows months after a team of Assam Rifles recovered around 120 boxes of gelatin sticks, four boxes of safety fuses having range of 2,000 metres, four boxes each of 25kg of gunpowder, eight unlicensed non-prohibited bore (NPB) arms, three 12-gauge Stallion shotguns, and 20 boxes of Czech-made .177 pellets after intercepting two mini-trucks in Kulikawn police station area in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl.

The NIA had raided locations in Aizawl, Champai and Kolasib districts of Mizoram in June, in connection with another case of recovery of 2,421.12 kgs of explosives, including 1,000 detonators, 4,500 metres of detonating fuse and Indian and Myanmarese currency from a vehicle in Zawnling area under Tipa Police Station.