NIA Raids Several Locations Of Dawood Ibrahim's Associates In Maharashtra

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Maharashtra on Monday against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in a case against his D-company.

The searches conducted were related to a case of terror activities of the international terrorist network of D-company which includes Dawood Ibrahim and his associates Haji Anees, Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel, Javed Chikna, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon and Tiger Memon.

The agency said that they were in unauthorized possession of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).