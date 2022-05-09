NIA Raids Several Locations Of Dawood Ibrahim's Associates In Maharashtra

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Maharashtra on Monday against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in a case against his D-company.
The searches conducted were related to a case of terror activities of the international terrorist network of D-company which includes Dawood Ibrahim and his associates Haji Anees, Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel, Javed Chikna, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon and Tiger Memon.
The agency said that they were in unauthorized possession of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).
During the searches, officials recovered various incriminating materials including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash and fire arms from over 24 places.
It may be noted that in February this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Salim Qureshi during an ongoing probe in a money laundering case linked to the fugitive underworld don.
It had searched several locations in Mumbai in that regard and attached illegal property deals and hawala transactions.
Sharing a copy of the press release on Twitter, NIA wrote, "NIA Conducts Multiple Searches in Maharashtra in Case Against D-Company (RC-01/2022/NIA/MUM)"