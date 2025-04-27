NIA Takes Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Case as Hunt for Perpetrators Intensifies

Acting swiftly on the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) orders, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially begun its probe into the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists on Tuesday, sending shockwaves across the nation.

Teams from the anti-terror agency, stationed at the scenic yet scarred Baisaran valley since Wednesday, have ramped up their operations to piece together the chilling events. Supervised by senior officers — an Inspector General, a Deputy Inspector General, and a Superintendent of Police — the NIA teams are meticulously questioning eyewitnesses who survived the brutal attack and witnessed the horror unfold firsthand.

Every detail is being scrutinized as investigators attempt to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to one of the deadliest strikes Kashmir has witnessed in recent times.

In parallel, the NIA is leaving no stone unturned in combing the crime scene. Investigators, assisted by forensic experts, are conducting a detailed examination of entry and exit points around the valley — key to understanding the terrorists' movements and tactics.

Sources indicate that preliminary findings could offer vital clues about the planning and execution of the attack, fueling hopes of unmasking the broader conspiracy behind the bloodbath. With the nation demanding justice, the NIA’s intensified investigation marks a crucial step in the hunt for the perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre.

