Security Forces Demolish Residences of Suspected Militants After Pahalgam Attack

In a swift crackdown following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, security forces demolished the residences of several suspected militants across South Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Operations were launched across multiple districts targeting houses of active militants. In Shopian’s Chotipora village, the house of Shahid Ahmed Kuttey was razed overnight, while in Kulgam, the residence of another active militant, Zakir, was also demolished. Security forces further destroyed the house of Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh in Pulwama’s Muran area; Sheikh had reportedly crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 and re-infiltrated into the Valley recently.

Another residence was demolished in Kalaroos, Kupwara, belonging to Farooq Teewda, who had crossed into Pakistan in the early 1990s and never returned.

On Thursday night, houses belonging to families of two militants suspected to be involved in the Pahalgam attack were severely damaged in explosions. These included the homes of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants Adil Hussain Thokar in Bijbehara, Anantnag, and Asif Sheikh in Tral, Pulwama. Officials said explosives kept inside the houses went off during search operations; however, family members alleged that security forces planted the explosives.

Asif Sheikh’s sister told reporters that their family had been summoned to the police station repeatedly over the past four days.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday released sketches and names of the terrorists involved in the April 22 attack. The attackers have been identified as Adil Hussain Thokar, foreign terrorists Hashim Musa alias Suleiman, and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai. Police also announced a ₹20 lakh reward for information leading to the capture of the absconding terrorists. Sources now indicate that Asif Sheikh is being treated as one of the five attackers involved.

Officials estimate that 16 to 18 local militants, associated with different terror groups, are currently active across the Valley.

Both Thokar and Sheikh have histories of crossing into Pakistan — Thokar in 2018, returning last year, and Sheikh reportedly missing for the past three years.

