Nihang Sikhs Hack Man To Death Over Chewing Tobacco Near Golden Temple

In a shocking incident caught on camera, three assailants including two Nihang Sikhs killed a person after a heated argument reportedly over the man consuming tobacco around the Golden Temple on Thursday.

The incident took place on the streets of Amritsar at Sri Harmandir Sahib area near the iconic Golden Temple.

A CCTV clip of the incident showed two Nihang Sikhs getting into an argument with a man on the street with several people around. The argument quickly turns violent with one of them pointing a sword at the man.

Following a tussle, the two Nihang Sikhs overpower him and hack him to death. Soon after that, the Nihang Sikhs, a part of an ultra-conservative order within the Sikh community, leave the scene as onlookers gather around the body of the deceased.