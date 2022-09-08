BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away at 96

Britain’s longest-reigning monach, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away on Thursday. She was 96.

With the queen’s death, her son Charles will now become the monarch. The coronation will however will not take place for months.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” it added.

Queen Elizebeth II came to the throne in 1952 and reigned for 70 years. Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week.