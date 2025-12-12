Nine Dead, Over 20 Injured as Andhra Pradesh Bus Plunges into Gorge

At least nine people were killed and more than 20 others injured early Friday morning when a private bus carrying 35 passengers veered off a ghat road and fell into a gorge between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam, officials confirmed.

The accidenttook place around 4 am near Tulasipakalu village. The bus, reportedly from Chittoor district, was transporting pilgrims returning from Bhadrachalam temple to Annavaram when it lost control on the steep, winding road.

District authorities said seven of the injured were initially admitted to the Community Health Centre in Chinturu, about 15 km from the crash site, before being transferred to Bhadrachalam Hospital for further treatment. “Nine casualties have been reported. The injured have been shifted to Bhadrachalam Hospital,” ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar stated.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as passengers were trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Residents said the bus was moving at high speed, making it difficult for the driver to navigate the ghat section. Police and rescue teams launched immediate operations to recover survivors and retrieve the bodies.

Preliminary investigations indicate that overspeeding and driver negligence on the steep curves of the road may have caused the tragedy, said Chinturu Circle Inspector Gopalakrishna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The PMO, in a post on X, stated, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. My thoughts are with the affected families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”