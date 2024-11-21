7 Dead, Several Critical in Kolkata-Patna Bus Accident in Jharkhand

A devastating accident occurred at 6 am on Thursday when a passenger bus travelling from Kolkata to Patna lost control and overturned in Gorhar, Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand. The incident tragically claimed the lives of seven people, with several others injured, some critically. According to officials, the bus flipped while navigating a turn, leaving many passengers trapped inside. The bus, which was carrying 50 passengers, had a significant number of women among the victims.

Upon hearing of the crash, former MLA Janaki Yadav and his team quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance. First aid was administered to the injured, and rescue operations began to free those trapped inside the bus. The survivors were then transported to Hazaribagh Medical College for treatment.

Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Singh confirmed the death toll, stating, "Seven people have died in this accident so far. Many people are still trapped in the bus." Rescue efforts are still underway.

Local residents have expressed their frustration over the condition of the road, which has been under construction for the past six years. Despite the extended timeline, only a small section—about two kilometres—has been completed. The frequent accidents on this stretch have led to growing concerns, with many holding the delays in road construction responsible for the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand police are investigating the cause of the accident, while local anger continues to rise over the dangerous road conditions.