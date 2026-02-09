Nine Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Students Safely Evacuated

A series of bomb threat emails sent to several prominent schools across the national capital triggered emergency responses on Monday morning, forcing evacuations and extensive security checks, officials said.

According to reports, at least nine schools across different parts of Delhi received threatening emails within a short time window between around 8:30 am and 9:00 am. The schools included Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Venkateshwar Global School and Bal Bharti School in Rohini, Cambridge School campuses in Srinivaspuri and New Friends Colony, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, CM Shri School in Rohini, DTEA School in INA, and Manav Sthali School in New Rajinder Nagar.

Following the alerts, Delhi Police, fire service personnel, and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the affected locations. As a precautionary measure, students and staff were safely evacuated while teams conducted thorough searches of the premises. No suspicious objects had been found till the filing of this report, police said.

Investigators are examining the content of the emails, which reportedly carried extremist references and specific timing threats. Security agencies are treating the matter seriously while also assessing the possibility of the threats being hoaxes.

The incident is the latest in a growing pattern of bomb threat emails targeting educational institutions in major Indian cities, repeatedly disrupting school schedules and causing anxiety among parents, students, and school authorities.

In recent weeks, Delhi has witnessed multiple similar incidents. On January 29, several schools in the capital received bomb threat emails that later turned out to be false after comprehensive checks by security agencies. A day earlier, a bomb threat was also reported at the Dwarka court complex, which was subsequently declared a hoax.