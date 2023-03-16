Assam Reports Its First Case Of H3N2 Virus

Amid a spurt in cases of H3N2 virus in the country, Assam on Wednesday reported its first case of the virus, according to the state chapter of the National Health Mission (NHM).

According to a press release from NHM Assam, this is the first case of the H3N2 virus reported in the state from the data collected between January 1 to March 15.

The state health department said, “District surveillance officers under the IDSP network are fully geared to meet this public health challenge in every district of Assam in line with the guidelines formulated by the central government and ICMR.”

Meanwhile, several reports claimed that the positive case was found on February 16. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) superintendent Abhijeet Sharma also confirmed about the case to the media and said that it the sample has come from a private hospital and not from GMCH.

He said that these viruses are all genotypes and people need not worry as it has not taken a turn for the worse yet.

Symptoms

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has instructed doctors throughout the country to not prescribe antibiotics to patients who have contracted the H3N2 virus. They should be treated symptomatically, IMA stated.

Experts believe that acute symptoms of H3N2 virus last only three days, however, problems like coughing takes at least two weeks to resolve. According to National Centre for Disease Control, symptoms of H3N2 can include fever, cough, lethargy, headache, muscular pains, sore throat, and nasal congestion.

Do’s and Don’ts for Infection prevention and Control:

Do’s:

1. Wash hands with soap and water frequently.

2. If you are feeling symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places.

3. Cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing

4. Take paracetamol for fever and body ache as per health workers advice.

Don’ts:

1. Don’t touch eyes and nose as far as practicable.

2. Don’t shake hands or use other contact greetings.

3. Don’t spit in public.

4. Don’t take antibiotics or other medicines without consulting a doctor.