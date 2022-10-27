Nipon Goswami Made Pioneering Contribution To Assamese Films: PM Modi

“He played thoughtful characters in many Assamese films and his contribution to the cultural world will never be forgotten by the people of Assam. I pray to God for the eternal peace of the late actor and extend my condolences to the bereaved family,” added the Assam CM.

Eminent Indian writer Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi condoled the demise of the veteran actor. He said, “I have been left heartbroken after coming to know about Nipon Goswami's passing away. He was my favourite actor. I have grown up watching all his movies. If he had wished, he could have stayed in Mumbai and acted in Bollywood films, but he came here and had a huge role in the growth of the Assamese film industry.”

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Nipon Goswami will be taken to his home at first, from where he will be taken to Jyoti Chitrabon Film Studio at around 2 pm for people to pay their last respects.

Thereafter, his body will be taken to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra at around 9 am tomorrow. Then his remains will be taken to Dighalipukhuri. Finally at around 11 am tomorrow, his last rites will performed at the Nabagraha cemetery to be laid down for the last time.

The 80 year old actor was born in Assam’s Tezpur. An alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and passed out alongside stalwarts like Subhash Ghai, Navin Nischol, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Nipon Goswami debuted in the Assamese film industry in 1957 as a child artist in the Phani Sarma directorial Piyali Phukan. As a lead actor, Sangram was his first Assamese film which turned out to be a hit movie.

His next movie Dr. Bezbaruah, released in 1969, brought him recognition as a star to act in many movies in coming years. Nipon Goswami also acted in few Hindi movies.

He had been actively involved in mobile theatres, notably, Abaahan, Kohinoor, Hengul, and Shakuntala while also appearing in few TV serials like Writu aahe writu jaai'.