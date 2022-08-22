Nirmala Sitharaman to Embark on 3-Day Visit to Nagaland

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to arrive on a three-day visit to Nagaland on Monday to participate in various programmes of the state.

The state government’s first conclave on corporate social responsibility and investment is one of the events that the finance minister will attend.

Sitharaman will inaugurate the CSR and investment event at Nagaland Baptist Church Council Convention Centre at 4 pm in the presence of state Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The union minister will also hold a closed-door meeting with the Nagaland business community at Chumoukedima before leaving for Delhi on Wednesday.

The conclave on corporate social responsibility and investment is open to all the civil society organisations of the state, which have fulfilled the requirements of being registered under the corporate law and have been implementing CSR projects for at least two-three years.

These organisations will propose over 400 projects to attract investors, of which mostly are related to the health and education sectors, the official sources said.