NIT Raipur Launches PM SHRI Schools Teachers’ Training Programme

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur has officially launched the PM SHRI Schools Teachers’ Training Programme, scheduled to run from 8 to 12 December 2025.

The inaugural ceremony on Monday was graced by Chief Guest Dr. N. V. Ramana Rao, alongside key dignitaries including Registrar Dr. N. D. Londhe, Dean (Academic) Dr. Shubrata Gupta, Dean (Corporate Relations & Resource Mobilization) Dr. S. Sanyal, and CEC Chairman Dr. S. Ghosh. Faculty members and participating teachers were also present.

The programme is being coordinated by Dr. Ayush Khare (Physics), Dr. S. P. Mahapatra (Chemistry), and Dr. Priyanka Tripathi (Computer Applications).

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr. Ayush Khare, who highlighted the PM SHRI initiative and noted that NIT Raipur was chosen from among premier institutions including IITs, NITs, and IISERs

. He emphasized that the training aims to bridge the gap between school level learning and collage expectations, aligning with the academic standards of Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Dr. Shubrata Gupta described teaching as “the noblest profession” and stressed that the programme would help teachers enhance both their knowledge and pedagogical skills.

Dean Dr. S. Sanyal praised the dedication of the participants and highlighted their role in shaping students’ personalities, drawing inspiration from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Savitribai Phule, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Vinoba Bhave, and Dr. Homi Bhabha

. He underscored the importance of creating a learning environment where students feel encouraged to ask questions, make mistakes, and explore ideas freely. Registrar Dr. Londhe called teachers “second parents” and emphasized their pivotal role in driving educational transformation through holistic and socio-emotional development.

Chief Guest Dr. Ramana Rao congratulated the teachers on being selected for the programme and highlighted the importance of institutions like Navodaya Vidyalayas in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP).

He stressed the need for robust infrastructure, the development of 21st-century skills, environmental sustainability, and meaningful networking during the training period.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. S. P. Mahapatra, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and wished the participants a productive and enriching learning experience.

Also Read:Governor Ramen Deka to Attend as Chief Guest at Raipur Hearing-Impaired Skill Camp

