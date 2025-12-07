Governor Ramen Deka to Attend as Chief Guest at Raipur Hearing-Impaired Skill Camp

Governor Ramen Deka today received a courtesy call at Lok Bhavan from Mr. Lokesh Kawadiya, Chairmanof the Chhattisgarh Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation.

During the meeting, Mr. Kawadiya extended an invitation to the Hon’ble Governor to grace the upcoming Skill Development Camp for Persons with Hearing Impairment as theChief Guest. The camp is being organized in collaboration with the Mahaveer Intercontinental Organization (MISO).

Scheduled to take place from December 19 to 23, 2025, at Jainam Manas Bhavan, Raipur, the camp aims to provide participants with comprehensive information on various skill development programs.

It will also offer guidance and training to enhance self-employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.