ISRO’s SSLV Suffers Data Loss Minutes After Launch

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Sunday informed the maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) that was launched today (Sunday) suffered data loss at terminal stage despite the fact that it “performed and separated”.
“All stages performed as expected. The first stage performed and separated, second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring and we are analysing the data and we will come back on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon,” Somnath said.
The ISRO had embarked on its maiden SSLV mission earlier today which was carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) and co-passenger students satellite AzaadiSAT.
EOS-02 is microsatellite series of spacecraft and an experimental optical remote sensing satellite with a high spatial resolution.
The AzaadiSAT is an 8U Cubesat which weighs around 8kgs and carries 75 different payloads where each weighs around 50gms. It was built by 750 students from 75 rural government schools across India
Earlier in March, the ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage (SS1) for the new launch vehicle of ISRO i.e. Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was carried out at Satish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota.
All the propulsion parameters during the test were found satisfactory and closely matching with the predictions.