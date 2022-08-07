ISRO’s SSLV Suffers Data Loss Minutes After Launch

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Sunday informed the maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) that was launched today (Sunday) suffered data loss at terminal stage despite the fact that it “performed and separated”.

“All stages performed as expected. The first stage performed and separated, second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring and we are analysing the data and we will come back on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon,” Somnath said.

The ISRO had embarked on its maiden SSLV mission earlier today which was carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) and co-passenger students satellite AzaadiSAT.