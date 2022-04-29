Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates 12 NH Projects in Hyderabad

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 12 National Highway projects worth Rs 8,000 crores and seven CRIF projects in Hyderabad on Friday.

The total length of the 12 projects is 460 kilometres.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement said the National Highway Projects will boost interstate connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The fast paced Highway development will boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.

Further, the state government said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the network of state-of-the-art and safe National Highways built will have a transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in Hyderabad and Telangana.

Earlier this week the Union road transport minister inaugurated 10 national highway projects worth Rs 8,181 crore totalling 292 Kms in Solapur in Maharashtra.

