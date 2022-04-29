Assam: 3 Arrested for Forgery in Hojai

The Hojai police in Assam arrested three persons on Friday for conducting extensive counterfeiting activities in the area.

The arrested persons have been identified as Faruk Ahmed, Zakariya Ahmed and Abdul Ahad.

The items that were recovered from them are 17 registration certificates of Assam, Nagaland and Maharashtra, 99 blank cards for Aadhar, one blank card with chip, 93 blank cards, two printers including a card printer, three passports, rubber stamps of District Transport Offices (DTO) of several districts of Nagaland, Gaonburhas, school principals and tax return preparers.

Apart from this, three cars, three motorcycles and Rs 5,07,100 have also been recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway into the matter.

Also Read: NF Railway Collects Rs 23.36 Crores from Ticketless Travellers