Nitin Gadkari’s Office Receives Two Threat Calls

The office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra received at least two death threat calls since Saturday morning.

According to reports, an unidentified person called the office’s landline number at 11.30 am and 11.40 am and threatened to kill Nitin Gadkari.

The person further threatened to blow up the office. Following the incident, the employees immediately informed the police.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered at the nearest police station on behalf of the union minister’s Public Relations Office at Khamla in Nagpur Chowk.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police have started investigating the matter and security at Gadkari’s residence has been beefed up.