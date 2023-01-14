Randeep Hooda Faints While Horse Riding; Hospitalized

Actor Randeep Hooda recently got injured while riding a horse.

As per a source, Randeep fainted during his horse riding session. Unfortunately, he suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital immediately mishap.

The doctors have advised him complete bed rest for now.

Last year, Randeep suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence for 'Radhe' with Salman Khan for which the Highway actor had to undergo knee surgery.

After learning about the incident, Randeep's fans wished him a speedy recovery.

"Take care Randeep," a social media user commented.

"Randeep, hope you recover soon," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep has recently started shooting for Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a biopic on V D Savarkar. It also marks the directorial debut of Randeep, who plays the titular role in the film.

