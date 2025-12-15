Nitin Nabin Appointed BJP’s Acting National President

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai has extended heartfelt congratulations to Shri Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the Acting National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister highlighted Shri Nabin’s crucial role as the party’s in-charge in Chhattisgarh, stating that his able leadership, farsighted vision and tireless efforts played a decisive role in the BJP’s historic victories in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

“Shri Nitin Nabin’s strong organisational skills, effective strategic planning and deep connection with party workers infused fresh enthusiasm within the organisation and strengthened public trust. These qualities clearly reflect his leadership capabilities,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai further expressed confidence that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the dynamic leadership of Shri Nitin Nabin, the BJP would continue to consolidate public faith and set new benchmarks of success across the nation.

On behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes to Shri Nitin Nabin and expressed hope that with his continued guidance, the state would touch new heights of development and further strengthen its presence on the national platform.