Nitin Nabin Takes Over as BJP National Working President, Succeeds JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board has appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President, a position that takes effect immediately. Nabin succeeds Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as BJP National President since January 2020, according to a party press release.

A five-time MLA and Minister of Road Construction in Bihar, Nitin Nabin is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. Known as one of the young faces of the party, Nabin brings significant governance experience, having held multiple ministerial portfolios, including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department in the Bihar government.

Nabin has been actively associated with the BJP’s Yuva Morcha, serving in various key capacities:

National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing (2008)

National General Secretary of Yuva Morcha (2010–2013)

State President of Yuva Morcha in Bihar (2016–2019)

BJP Election In-charge in Sikkim (2019) and later Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge (June 2019)

Praised for his energy and vision, Nabin has been recognized as a diligent worker with strong organizational skills. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated him on X, saying:

"Heartfelt congratulations to the young and energetic leader from the soil of Bihar, Shri @NitinNabin, on being appointed as the Executive President of @BJP4India. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, he will surely succeed in taking the BJP to new heights of success."

With this appointment, Nitin Nabin is expected to play a key role in strengthening the party’s organizational framework and youth outreach across the country.

