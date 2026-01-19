Nitin Nabin Replaces J P Nadda as BJP National President Unopposed

Nitin Nabin has been elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and will formally assume office on January 20. The transition ceremony will be held at 11.30 am at the party’s headquarters and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior party leaders.

Advertisment

In a press statement, BJP’s National Returning Officer Dr K Laxman said the election process commenced after the party completed the election of 30 out of its 36 state presidents, exceeding the constitutional requirement of a minimum 50 per cent.

According to the statement, the notification for the schedule of events was issued, and the electoral roll was published on January 16, 2026. As per the announced schedule, the nomination process was conducted on January 19 between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Dr Laxman said a total of 37 sets of nomination papers were submitted in support of Nitin Nabin. Upon scrutiny, all nominations were found to be valid and in the prescribed format. Following the withdrawal period, he formally declared Nitin Nabin as the sole candidate proposed for the post of BJP national president.

At 45, Nitin Nabin’s elevation is being seen as a generational shift in the party’s leadership, coinciding with the BJP’s 45th year since its formation. Observers view his unopposed election as part of the party’s broader strategy to encourage younger leadership while strengthening organisational cohesion ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

The smooth and uncontested process, conducted under the supervision of the national returning officer, underscored the BJP’s emphasis on internal consensus and procedural discipline throughout the stages of nomination, scrutiny and withdrawal.

Also Read: BJP to Elect New National President Today; Nitin Nabin Likely Unopposed