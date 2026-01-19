BJP to Elect New National President Today; Nitin Nabin Likely Unopposed

The BJP is set to elect its new national president on Monday, with the nomination process underway at the party headquarters in New Delhi as part of its organisational drive, Sangathan Parv.

The event is expected to see a strong show of unity, with chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, state unit presidents and senior leaders gathering in the national capital.

According to the party’s election schedule, nominations will be filed between 2 pm and 4 pm, followed by scrutiny of nomination papers from 4 pm to 5 pm. The window for withdrawal of nominations will remain open from 5 pm to 6 pm, after which the party’s national election officer will issue a press statement at 6:30 pm.

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is expected to file his nomination for the top post today. With the backing of the party’s senior leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed as the BJP’s 12th national president.

If elected, Nabin will become the youngest national president in the party’s history at the age of 45. He was appointed as the BJP’s National Working President on December 14, 2025.

The election will be finalised by the party’s electoral college, which includes members of the BJP’s national council and state councils. As per the party constitution, a candidate must be proposed by at least 20 members of a state’s electoral college and must have completed a minimum of 15 years of party membership.

Reports suggest that if the process goes as scheduled, the BJP is likely to formally announce its new national president on January 20, 2026.

